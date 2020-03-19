Joplin's Empire Market plans to remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
All market events such as live music will be suspended until further notice. Farmers and producers have been told to suspend sampling of products and to restrict access to condiments, silverware, cup lids and other items.
Vendors will be spread out to allow proper space for recommended social distancing measures.
"We believe in the importance of flattening the curve through social distancing, but as an important local food resources, we want to remain even in a limited capacity so our customers can come in and purchase the fresh vegetables, eggs, meat, breads and other items they need," market coordinator Ivy Hagedorn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.