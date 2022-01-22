PITTSBURG, Kan. — More than $2,000 was raised during this year’s Artists Against Hunger event in Pittsburg where local artists, students and community members hand-crafted 389 ceramic bowls to combat food insecurity.
About 1 in 6 children in the Pittsburg area are food insecure, meaning that access to food is limited by a lack of money and other resources.
The bowls were purchased by the public with a $15 to $25 donation in the weeks leading up to the event. They were picked up at Memorial Auditorium on Saturday. Each bowl included food coupons to participating local restaurants.
Typically, local restaurants offer a free serving of soup in the bowls, but this method was adopted to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Event proceeds will benefit local food banks like Wesley House and PSU’s Gorilla Pantry. Wesley House had previously hosted an annual Empty Bowls event for years as one of its fundraisers, but had to temporarily stop because of the pandemic.
“The last couple of years with the pandemic, we’ve struggled with ways to have the event,” said Hillary Houston, executive director of Wesley House. “We didn’t get to have it at all last year because a lot of the schools were closed, and there was a bowl shortage. This has definitely given us another avenue that we wouldn’t necessarily have before and a new target audience. I think it’s great.”
Artists Against Hunger is an Empty Bowls project launched by award-winning ceramic artist, Mayumi Kiefer, who’s a new assistant instructional professor of art at Pittsburg State University.
Kiefer initially started Artists Against Hunger in Ohio in 2010, while she was an undergraduate studying studio arts at Ohio Northern University. She moved to Pittsburg with her husband, Steven, last year where the two are conquering hunger where ever they go, one bowl at a time.
“I think this is a good starting point, and we’ll keep going,” she said. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to help other people — little by little.”
A two-day, bowl-throwing party was held in November for artists of all skill levels, who created dozens of clay bowls for the cause. Kiefer said they had a great response with over 60 people showing up to help. “Throwing” refers to a method of forming vessels on a potter’s wheel. PSU played a pivotal role by providing clay, equipment and space at Porter Hall Ceramics Studio.
“Many people came, and a few had never worked with clay before,” said Kiefer. “This is what makes us a community. It’s not just my event, but it’s the whole community’s.”
Kiefer, originally born in Japan, moved to the U.S. in 1990. One of the reasons why she launched Artists Against Hunger in Pittsburg is to pay it forward for all of the support she’s received over the years.
“There were so many people in the past who helped me and touched my soul, and this is my way of helping others,” said Kiefer. “But this is an ongoing project because hunger never stops.”
Houston said more people have been utilizing their services over the last two years of the pandemic but donations have dramatically decreased.
“We’ve had a lot of people in the past who did fundraisers and food drives that we haven’t seen in the last couple of years because people are not either able to give or able to congregate to those settings,” she said. “It’s really impacted the amount of donations we’ve been getting.”
Several of Kiefer’s art students also volunteered to create bowls in their spare time. The bowls were crafted using different methods like throwing and pinching. Kiefer pointed to one of the bowls she had crafted and how Japanese designs differ from Western culture.
“In my class, I usually ask, ‘We’re going to make a bowl. What is your shape?’ and everyone has a different idea,” she said. “In Asia, we always have a round shape, and a little bit deep. In the Western culture, a soup bowl is a little bit shallower and a bit wider.”
Sydnie Crawford, of Pittsburg, purchased a peach-colored bowl with butterflies painted around the rim, which will be her first bowl from a hunger event.
“I’m really into plants, and I figured I could put a succulent in it maybe,” she said. “The butterfly design really stuck out to me, and I’m also trying to pick one out for my husband, as well. It’s a really neat idea and I like how some people donated their bowls back for the cause.”
Pam Richey, of Pittsburg, heard about Artists Against Hunger from a shared post on Facebook. She purchased two forest green bowls on Saturday.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I thought it was really interesting, and I liked the cause,” she said.
