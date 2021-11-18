Friends Linda Warner and Denise Ruffing were on the hunt Thursday for the perfect ceramic bowls to add to their collections back home during the annual Empty Bowls event at Empire Market.
While perusing through the works of art, Warner held up a bowl she had purchased from a 2019 event in order to find the perfect match. Thursday marked her third Empty Bowls fundraiser, an international project aimed at fighting hunger.
Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission has hosted the annual event for the past three years.
“I want one similar in style and color. I’m trying to make a larger set because I already have three,” Warner said. “My family’s involved with Watered Gardens and my brother-in-law used to go every Sunday and do breakfast. It’s just a good cause.”
Ruffing flipped over a bowl to see the bottom after she found one that she liked. The underside of the ceramic bowls contained a signature from the artist — whether that be a drawing, a name or a stamp. Ruffing said she always chooses a bowl made by artist Brent Skinner, owner of Skinner’s Pottery in Diamond, who leaves a stick figure drawing as his identifier.
“I search for the same artist, and I even went early during the presale to buy one,” Ruffing said. “This makes my fourth bowl. We try to come every year to support the event. I like Watered Gardens and what they do. They’re trying to help people get back on their feet, and they help them out, but they want them to support themselves. We’re going to come back next year.”
Empty Bowls is an international project that fights hunger by supporting food-related charitable organizations around the world. Patrons purchase a handcrafted pottery bowl, receive a serving of soup and then have an empty bowl to take home to remind them that someone is hungry. Local artists created and donated about 1,000 bowls to this year’s effort.
Mark Strayer, owner of North Star Pottery in Lamar, produced 350 of those bowls and has been a ceramic artist for 20 years. His vessels featured a lot of decal work, text and haikus.
“I’ve been involved about every year since the start,” he said. “I have an affinity for the hungry. I think it’s a natural thing for a potter to be able to create a bowl that’s so symbolic of people that are hungry. I’m able to use my craft to help support the community. I can’t think of a better way of helping out.”
Over 20 local restaurants each donated 5 gallons of soup to the cause, which was served from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Empire Market.
This year, people were allowed to eat indoors or take it to-go. A variety of soups were served, including chicken noodle, chili and chicken taco.
Lisa Hogue, of Joplin, stopped by on her lunch break to add to her bowls from every event, thus far. She volunteers with Watered Gardens and said this is another way to support its mission.
“You have to meet people’s basic needs, and people can’t be open to other things if those aren’t met,” Hogue said. “I chose a Mark Strayer bowl this year because I don’t have one of his.”
More than 600 bowls were purchased in advance during the presale in October, which had to be cut short in order to have enough bowls for Thursday, said Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens Ministries.
“We only had 50 bowls left from the presale, so we let the potters know, and they made more,” he said. “We ended up with over 450 to start the day today. I have so many people who say this is their favorite thing all year. It’s my favorite too. You get to feature local art and local restaurants.”
Bowls could be purchased for $25, and bowl “cozies” sewn by volunteers were also sold for $5. The sale of one bowl can feed about 12 people. All proceeds from Empty Bowls benefit four local charities feeding the poor and are 100% privately funded — Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, Hope Kitchen and Watered Gardens.
Ruth Willoughby, community outreach coordinator for Watered Gardens, said the pandemic presented some challenges this year, including a clay shortage.
“With COVID last year, the artists weren’t buying clay because everything was shut down,” she said. “We’re still facing that ripple effect this year. One of the major local clay suppliers went out of business. We’re down the number of bowls that we actually have this year due to the clay shortage.”
Heather Grills, owner of Phoenix Fired Art studio, organized Joplin’s first Empty Bowls fundraiser in 2012 but moved away in 2018. After a one-year absence of the event, Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission took over as the new host.
“Last year," Hurley said, "each recipient organization received over $7,000. The first year, each one received over $5,000. It continues to grow.”
Since the inception of Empty Bowls, over $150,000 has been raised to provide local hunger relief to the receiving organizations, according to Willoughby.
