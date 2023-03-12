BRANSON, Mo. — The historic “Fire in the Hole” ride at Silver Dollar City, which has been a staple in the amusement park since it opened in 1972, is being extinguished after this 2023 season.
The attraction has fire-brigade themed trains that twist, turn and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves, Silver Dollar City stated in announcing its decision. The duration of the ride is about three minutes and features three drops.
Anyone wishing to ride the indoor coaster one last time has until late December before the 51-year-old ride is retired for good.
“Fire in the Hole” has attracted more than 25 million guests since its establishment over a half-century ago, according to Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions.
“Today’s riders include grandparents who remember riding when they were kids, and now they share the fun and unique experience with their grandkids,” Thomas said in a statement.
Nick Guevel, vice president of strategic marketing at Silver Dollar City, estimates that thousands of people will ride the coaster during its final year in operation. Rides officially began Saturday and culminate at the end of December.
“People feel so passionately about it because for a lot of them, ‘Fire in the Hole’ was that initial ride they went on as a family or it was their first coaster,” Guevel said. “People are very passionate about the ride, and the history they’ve had with it over the years. When we announced we were closing it, we wanted to do it early enough in the year and give people a full year to celebrate this amazing ride.”
The announcement of the coaster’s grand finale season is part of the future growth over the next ten years at Silver Dollar City’s Branson properties.
“With that growth comes the retirement of attractions, and it gets to a point where it’s at its end of life, and that’s where we are at,” Guevel said. “People have been sad to see it go, but I think at the same time, a lot of folks recognize that it also signifies bigger and better things are coming in the future.”
The setting of the indoor coaster depicts the real-life mining town, Marmaros, which was located on top of Marvel Cave. Marmaros is Greek for “marble,” and it was named Marble Cave in the 1860s when its limestone formations were mistaken for marble.
Miners who used the cave in the 1880s were interested in using bat guano to manufacture gunpowder, and the town of Marmaros was born. However, the town and the mining company quickly went broke after 1889 when there was nothing left to mine.
After the cave was purchased by William H. Lynch, legend says that the remains of the town were burned down. Lynch’s daughters renamed the cave Marvel in 1927. A replica of the old mining town was built and named Silver Dollar City in 1960, according to The Associated Press.
“The ride is based on a mixture of history and folklore,” Guevel said. “The story behind ‘Fire in the Hole’ is about the night when the Baldknobbers burned the town down to the ground. The city rallied together and actually put out the fire and captured the bad guys, if you will.”
Silver Dollar City has several activities planned to celebrate the final year of the ride, including a scavenger hunt in the park and a photo opportunity as you exit the ride.
“This Grand Finale season of the original ‘Fire In The Hole’ is paving the way for continued growth and new adventures at Silver Dollar City,” Thomas said in a news release. “There will be exciting announcements in the future!”
