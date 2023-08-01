The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and police arrested three suspects, seized 150 grams of methamphetamine and recovered two stolen vehicles during their surveillance Thursday of a suspected drug house on the west side of Joplin.
The team said in a news release Tuesday that during an investigation of a residence at 4424 W. 29th St., two pickup trucks were stopped leaving the residence and their occupants arrested when the vehicles were determined to have been reported stolen in Neosho and Oklahoma City.
Charges of vehicle tampering, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence were being sought on the occupants of one of the trucks: Christy Sweet, 43, and Zachary Workman, 28, both of Joplin.
The driver of the other truck, Peyton Colter, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, was arrested on a fugitive warrant issued in Oklahoma. Charges of vehicle tampering, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and armed criminal action were being sought on Colter.
A search warrant was obtained on the residence, where the 150 grams of meth and a firearm were seized, police said.
