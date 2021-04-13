More than 40 years after Tar Creek began running red with acidic water from lead and zinc mines, and after spending more than $300 million to date, a conservation organization named Tar Creek one of the nation's most endangered streams on Tuesday.
Both the EPA and the state of Oklahoma came in for criticism in the report by American Rivers.
"Since its Superfund designation, the EPA and state of Oklahoma have done piecemeal work at the site, spending more than $300 million (including buying out towns) — yet Tar Creek still flows orange ..." the group said in its report.
The group also criticized the EPA "for consigning the residents of a poor county to a future in which polluted groundwater and contaminated soils are unavoidable. The neglect is part of the pattern of behavior at environmental justice sites across the country."
A 2019 report found that more than 90% of the 216 sediment samples taken from Tar Creek had cadmium and zinc levels higher than what would be expected when compared with a nearby stream that was not affected by mining. More than 86% of all the Tar Creek sediment samples had high lead levels. And more than 80% of the nearly 2,000 surface water samples collected in Tar Creek had levels of lead higher than a comparable creek outside the Superfund area.
Rebecca Jim, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy and educational organization Local Environmental Action Demanded Agency, or LEAD Agency, said in 2019 that Tar Creek "is just like a sore that never does get healed. It’s a gaping wound, and it just keeps flowing out toxic water.”
In 1979, acidic water from underground mines began bubbling to the surface near Commerce and flowed into Tar Creek, killing most of the life downstream and running red as a result of contamination.
More than 40 square miles were included when the EPA added Tar Creek to the federal National Priorities List, making it a Superfund Site, in 1983.
