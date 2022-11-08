Eric Schmitt will be Missouri's next U.S. senator, replacing Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term after a half-century career in politics.
With 1,656 of 3,266 precincts in, Schmitt, the Republican attorney general, received 728,885 votes, or 60.3%, beating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, who had 450,152 votes, or 37.2%.
Schmitt, 47, of Kirkwood, has served as Missouri’s attorney general since 2019 and previously served as the state treasurer from 2017 to 2019 and in the Missouri Senate from 2009 to 2017, representing the 15th District in St. Louis County.
He graduated from Truman State University and attended law school at Saint Louis University. He was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 2000.
He has focused his campaign on a vow to oppose Democratic President Joe Biden, and his office has filed 25 lawsuits in 20 months against the Biden administration, challenging policies ranging from COVID-19 vaccinations to climate change.
Schmitt was among the GOP attorneys general who joined unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and he’s continued to align with the discredited stolen-election theory.
He also has emphasized border security, support for law enforcement and fighting inflation.
Busch Valentine, 64, a Democrat of Clayton, is a former nurse who serves on a nursing board and works with charitable organizations. She graduated from Saint Louis University with a nursing degree and earned a master’s degree in pastoral studies from the Aquinas Institute of Theology.
She is a fourth-generation Missourian and the daughter of Gertrude Buholzer Busch and August “Gussie” Anheuser Busch Jr., who grew the Anheuser-Busch companies into the largest brewery in the world, according to her campaign website. This was her first time running for political office.
A first-time candidate for elected office, Busch Valentine has at times stumbled on the stump, most notably before the primary when asked about her position on transgender rights. But her focus heading into the race’s home stretch has been abortion rights, specifically Schmitt’s role in enacting Missouri’s strict abortion ban. Her campaign recently has been featuring a Joplin woman who said she was denied an abortion during a medical emergency because of the state’s ban on abortion.
Libertarian Jonathan Dine, of Kansas City, received 20,951 votes, or 1.7%; Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable of Lincoln, received 9.021 votes, or less than 1%.
