Ethelmae Humphreys, who helped build and lead one of the region’s largest employers and who became an icon in the roofing industry, died Monday. She was 94.
Humphreys was the daughter of E.L. Craig, founder of what is today TAMKO Building Products, and worked for the company since 1948.
Her roles included sacking nails as a teenager in a Kansas City shingle plant. The year she graduated from high school and headed to college, her parents moved to Joplin to start TAMKO, in 1944. She graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts in 1948. But she later said for a Globe story that her father’s failing health and her sense of loyalty changed her course.
“By the time I graduated from college, I knew I needed to come home and help out,” Humphreys said.
For the next few years, she served alongside her father as bookkeeper, payroll clerk and secretary. When Craig’s health deteriorated and he started wintering in Florida, Humphreys took over the operations of the business.
At the age of 23 she was named executive vice president and took control of the day-to-day operations of TAMKO. She concluded her 73 years with the company as chairman emerita.
Humphreys, later with her husband, Jay, grew TAMKO from a small, local shingle manufacturer with two plants in Joplin to one of the largest privately owned roofing manufacturers in the U.S. and one of the top four asphalt shingle producers in the nation with more than a dozen plants in nine states, a nationwide distribution system of warehouses and a diversified array of building products.
At 91, she told the Globe she still drove to work most mornings, greeted by portraits of her late father and husband.
Jim Hilyard, former president of TAMKO competitor CertainTeed, said Humphreys “changed the flavor of the industry,” adding, “She really did break women into the industry, and I’m sure the women that are in the industry today are particularly there because of Ethelmae changing the culture.”
According to a statement issued by TAMKO on Tuesday night, Ethelmae Humphreys “was considered the matriarch of the roofing industry.
“She succeeded in a predominantly male industry, confidently leading a major corporation as a 20-something woman in 1950s America, setting an example for women in the manufacturing and roofing industries.”
She stepped away from the business for a while to care for her children with her husband but took over as TAMKO’s chairman of the board beginning in 1972 and returned to full-time work at the company in 1985. She also served as CEO after her husband’s death in 1993 until the couple’s oldest son, David Humphreys, was named president and CEO the following year. She stepped down as chairman of the board in 2019, also handing that role to her son.
“TAMKO is like my home and I love my home,” Ethelmae Humphreys said, according to a statement released by the company. “The office is where I feel the most comfortable. It’s where I was the closest to my father, and then the closest to my husband, Jay. It’s been a major part of my life. I get the feeling of family closeness here and I’m proud of the organization and amazed by its growth and success.”
In the statement, David Humphreys said: “Throughout her life and career, my mother showed by example that family was the most important thing to her and that family values were foundational to the culture she helped to build at TAMKO. She was universally loved and revered by her family, employees and in the communities and circles of influence where she lived and worked. She was a measure of true grace and her compassion for others was unmatched. We mourn for our loss but we remain forever grateful for her presence in our lives and the lives of all those that she touched.”
She also was named one of the area’s Pathfinders in 2019 by the editorial staff of J Mag, a lifestyles magazine published by The Joplin Globe.
Ethelmae Humphreys also oversaw the creation and management of both the E.L. Craig Foundation and the J.P. Humphreys Foundation, charitable organizations that she funded and directed to donate millions of dollars for the support of individual rights, free enterprise, and civil society.
She also supported both Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System as well as academic institutions in the region.
