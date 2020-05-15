ALBA, Mo. — An effort to collect smoke alarms in memory of two Alba girls who were killed in a fire in February as well as an observance of the birthday of one of the girls will be held next week.
The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at 303 Morton Ave. It is to be hosted by Shana Merriman and Carla Bethel.
There is to be birthday cake in memory of 8-year-old Kynzee Norris, a candlelight vigil, music and guest speakers, according to a social media post. Kynzee and her sister, Laynee Norris, 6, were killed in the Feb. 6 blaze.
Authorities reported that no cause for the fire could be determined, but reports of the investigation point to a wood stove in the family's house as the possible cause. There were no smoke alarms in the house, according to the reports.
The event is open to the public. If they're able, people are asked to donate a smoke alarm at the event.
