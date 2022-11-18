PINEVILLE, Mo. — A man from Goodman waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he fired gunshots at his ex-girlfriend's residence.
Steven V. Thomas, 42, waived the hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 8.
Thomas is accused of shooting at the home of Sara Divine in rural McDonald County.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Divine told deputies that she was talking on the phone the afternoon of July 20 when she heard a loud noise outside. She looked out her front window and saw Thomas stopped in the roadway in his truck. He then slowly drove away toward Goodman, she said.
She heard a second loud noise shortly thereafter, looked out and saw him driving slowly in the opposite direction toward Pineville, according to the affidavit. He then turned around, came back by and "flipped her off" as she was standing on her porch, she told the deputy.
The deputy found what appeared to be bullet holes in the front left side of the house and in a window air-conditioning unit, according to the affidavit.
