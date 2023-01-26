LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County prosecutor has filed child sexual abuse charges against a former Carl Junction police officer convicted 10 years ago of possessing child pornography.
Seth P. Wilkins, 39, of Jasper, was charged Jan. 18 with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl, and a warrant was issued for his arrest the following day.
Electronic court records for Barton County Circuit Court did not yet show Thursday that the warrant had been served.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Wilkins inappropriately touched her in December at a rural Barton County residence.
An internal investigation of the Carl Junction Police Department led to the charging of Wilkins in 2010 with possession of child pornography while he was a police officer.
The illicit material was discovered on his personal computer after police received information that he was having improper online chats with a minor and opened an internal affairs investigation.
The Carl Junction police chief asked the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force to look into the matter when several suspected video files of child porn were found on Wilkins' computer. He subsequently admitted having downloaded about 100 such videos from the internet since 2004 using file-sharing software, according to court records.
Wilkins pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 19, 2012, in a plea agreement limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than five years and was granted a suspended seven-year term with five years on probation. Court records show that he was discharged from that probation in August 2015.
