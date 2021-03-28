The 23 tornadoes that left five dead Thursday night and Friday morning across parts of Alabama and Georgia only underscores the importance of having a prepared storm emergency kit as the annual storm season kicks into high gear.
While the May 22, 2011, tornado will never be forgotten by those here who survived it, it’s a hazy memory for those new to the area, says Keith Stammer, emergency management director for Joplin and Jasper County.
“One of the things that have come home to me, realitywise, is that Joplin has a high transient population — a lot of people moving in and out — and it’s been 10 years since the Joplin tornado,” he said. “I don’t know how many people who currently live in Joplin were here during that storm, particularly if they were young; they are now in adulthood trying to remember back to something from their childhood."
With April and May the area’s prime storm season, “I’m hoping a lot of people will remember that lesson or at least will pay attention to the lessons learned from those of us who were here during that time.”
New residents, who may have moved from states that rarely face the types of storms common in the Joplin area, may lack a basic knowledge when it comes to emergency kits, a shelter-in-place plan for the home or apartment, or what to do when they hear tornado sirens, he said.
On the afternoon of the EF5 tornado strike and the days that followed, planned emergency kits saved lives, Stammer said. The kits — commonly stored in waterproof plastic tubs or backpacks — allow individuals and families to prepare and prevents folks from frantically scrambling to grab needed items while a deadly storm bears down on them.
“I remember as a kid, we lived in southern Texas, and my dad used to say tornado sirens would go off every other week there. I distinctly remember in the trailer that we lived in … my mother had two paper grocery bags filled with clothes, toys and food that sat next to the front door of the trailer, so when the tornado sirens would go off, they’d grab those two bags and we’d go to the (community) shelter.
In the last several years, emergency kits have proved to be of great value, Stammer said.
The EF5 tornado that struck Joplin in 2011 claimed 161 lives and injured at least 1,150 people.
“Many people have started making kits after the Joplin tornado,” Stammer said. “I have had numerous requests for information on what to put in them as well as where best to locate them.”
Emergency kits 101
According to the National Safety Council, there were 67,504 weather-related events in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available. Those events resulted in 570 deaths and nearly 1,756 injuries. However, weather-related injuries dropped 49% between 2015 and 2019; deaths dropped 19% in that span.
Emergency kits can either be purchased or created with items from local stores. Each kit varies because each household has its own needs.
A kit filled with roughly $200 worth of supplies was displayed not that long ago by Freeman Health System's Ozark Center officials. Kits can range from $20 up into triple digits, though a majority of kits fall in the $60 price range.
Ozark Center’s disaster kit held several dozen items, such as peanut butter, chips, pet food, trash bags, rope, a blanket, a hard hat, a tarp, a small first-aid kit with scissors and a package of socks. Another important item in the waterproof plastic tote was a combination weather radio/flashlight. It also held a universal phone charger — many Joplin residents and tornado survivors were able to obtain key information about the May 22 tornado strike via their mobile phones when their homes were without power.
A few more items to consider for a kit, said Skip Harper, Freeman health and safety officer, are tiny pop-up, battery-powered lanterns, which are cheap to purchase and can light an entire room. “I love these,” he said.
Next, he held up a small flashlight with several lighting features. Each provides nearly 50 hours of light, he said. “They’re in my cars. They’re in my kids’ drawers. They’re great.”
Keeping some cash in an emergency kit is prudent. “I can’t stress enough how important that is,” Harper said.
After the 2011 tornado, many people found themselves without any money to buy food or other necessities after they were able to free themselves from the rubble of their homes and make their way to Main Street or Range Line Road.
Shelter in place
Stammer said he’s seen from five to 25 minutes between a warning and a tornado touchdown, but 10 minutes is the average.
“That’s just not enough time to gather everybody up, find your glasses, find your keys and then go to a shelter someplace.”
The Joplin tornado’s No. 1 lesson was to stay indoors and avoid going outside or driving in a car to a community shelter.
“What we want is for people to shelter in place — inside a closet, a bathroom or an interior room where there are multiple walls between you and the exterior,” Stammer said.
It’s in this designated room where an emergency kit should be located, with enough supplies — clothing, food, medicine, water — to last 12 to 24 hours, which is how long it took for emergency personnel to reach people who were trapped in the rubble of their homes 10 years ago.
“The Joplin tornado happened about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, and we immediately began search and rescue, and we found our last live person on Tuesday afternoon, so there’s a case for having sufficient bottled water and snacks and those types of things … for that length of time,” Stammer said.
Communicating danger
Stammer said it’s also a good time to check the batteries in NOAA weather alert radios, which in some cases may have not been changed in years.
“Let’s swap out the batteries — they usually take three AAA batteries — and turn it on and push the button to make it work, and select the loudest, clearest channel and set that someplace where you can hear it,” he said.
The weather radio is only one of three communication systems used by Joplin officials to warn residents of storm-related dangers. The sirens are meant for those who are outside, encouraging them to seek shelter immediately. Because of today’s insulated homes, many homeowners won’t be able to hear the siren, which is where the weather radios play such a vital role for homeowners. A third line of defense is downloading a weather app to your smartphone, Stammer said, so if you’re in a garage or bathroom, you’ll be notified of the approaching danger and can take immediate action.
In 2019, the National Weather Service station in Springfield issued 115 tornado warnings within its 37-county area, which includes the far corner of Southeast Kansas, Southwest Missouri and south-central Missouri. It was enough activity to earn the Joplin metro area a top-three spot among the more than 120 weather stations around the country.
“We encourage people to make, No. 1, an emergency kit — that’s so important," Stammer said. "Then, No. 2, they need to make a plan — know where they’re going to go to shelter, hopefully someplace inside their (home or apartment complex)” because the majority of those who were injured or killed by the 2011 storm were outdoors or inside cars when the mile-wide funnel hit. “The third thing is to be informed, get that radio out … or use the phone to keep up on what’s going on outside.
“I was really surprised after the May 22 tornado how many people told me that they didn’t know we were under a tornado watch. We were under a tornado watch at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon; now, nothing happened for four hours, but a lot of people (in Joplin) had no idea” of the danger.
Hopefully, Stammer said, when the next tornado threatens Southwest Missouri, “people will be informed and ready.”
