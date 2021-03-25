FAIRVIEW, Mo. — Three members of the Fairview Board of Aldermen impeached a fourth during a hearing Wednesday. In the process, board members testified under oath to several apparent violations of the Sunshine Law and a law regarding contracts with businesses.
South Ward Alderman Raymond Stapleton, elected to the board in June, was impeached on four of five counts by a board committee composed of Mayor Pro Tem Bill Canoy and two other board members, Pam McNee and Tammy O'Brien. The vote came after a hearing that lasted more than four hours and 20 minutes.
Participants say the vote renders Stapleton ousted from the office to which he was elected by town residents, but his lawyer notes that Stapleton will ask for a circuit court review of the action. A lawyer for the Missouri Press Association also questions the legality of the impeachment hearing.
The hearing was the latest effort by the three, who had been trying to impeach both Stapleton and Mayor Ashley Rodgers since October. In January, Newton County Circuit Judge Kevin Selby granted a writ of prohibition banning any impeachment hearings organized by the three that were not in line with city policy. The Board of Aldermen in a January special session elected the three as a board of impeachment.
Jordan Paul, attorney for Stapleton, said that this attempt was properly notified compared with previous attempts over the past few months.
Rodgers, who was previously represented by Paul before the other three aldermen dropped impeachment attempts against him, said the city is prepared to go forward with four members. However, the direction of the board could change based on election results April 6, he said.
"We'll wait until the next council meeting and go into it with three aldermen," Rodgers said. "We still have a quorum and can conduct business. But based on election results, we'll decide whether we want to appoint a new council member at that time or not."
The board's next meeting will be held April 13, a week after municipal elections. O'Brien is running for reelection in the North Ward against John Cook, and McNee is running for reelection in the South Ward against George W. Richards.
Stapleton ran unopposed in June for his seat on the South Ward. The term for that seat will be up for election in 2022.
Articles of impeachment
The charges for impeachment ranged from unprofessional behavior by Stapleton when conducting city business to alleged violations of the Sunshine Law. Two of them dealt with the city's business relationship with R Shop, a business owned by former Mayor Sid Oliver.
Of the five articles of impeachment presented, No. 5 was rejected by all three impeachment board members. The article alleged that Stapleton organized meetings in his home to discuss city business.
The other four articles were all approved with unanimous votes from Canoy, McNee and O'Brien.
Article 1 dealt with Stapleton's behavior during an interview with a prospective police officer, including a "playful" tone during the interview and a public comment about the officer's gender and weight.
Article 3 accused Stapleton of belittling residents in open meetings by ridiculing and criticizing them, and creating a hostile environment.
Dylan Thomas, representing the city for the impeachment hearing, argued that Stapleton's behavior did not match the oath that he took upon being sworn in.
"The evidence has shown that the city has not had a pleasant experience with Mr. Stapleton," Thomas said. "He has been condescending and mean to employees of the city and citizens."
Thomas, who turned down a request from the Globe for comment after the hearing, could not be reached on Thursday.
Paul argued that Stapleton's behavior, while not pleasant, did not rise to the level of impeachment and was not worth undoing the results of an election.
"When you consider just-cause standards, are they so serious to overturn what the people desire?" Paul said during closing arguments. "So he is not pleasant to deal with. ... You have to have conduct that rises above that, such as stealing from the city or not showing up to meetings."
Potential violations
Articles 2 and 3 centered around the city's use of R Shop LLC, something that has become a point of contention on the board since August.
The business, which does maintenance and on-call repair jobs for the city, is owned by Sid Oliver, who was mayor for 16 years before Rodgers defeated him in 2020.
Oliver in 2010 pleaded guilty in Newton County Court to a misdemeanor of ethics violation by an elected official. The LLC, of which Oliver is an owner, was formed in 2011 to help establish a venue of legal compliance, according to Oliver's testimony at the hearing. Rodgers in an August meeting raised concerns about a conflict of interest in continuing to retain R Shop.
The board voted to continue using the business, according to testimony. Article 2 accused Stapleton of ordering Rodgers to not give R Shop any additional jobs after that decision was made — a direct opposition to a motion taken by the board.
During the hearing, O'Brien testified that she is unaware of the city opening the work done by R Shop for bid. She also testified that the city does not have a written contract with R Shop, something that Paul argued was in violation of Chapter 432.070 of Missouri's Revised Statutes.
In testimony that applies to Article 3, O'Brien, McNee and Oliver testified that Stapleton was rude and demeaning to Oliver, charging that Stapleton told him to "sit down and shut up, you're not mayor anymore" shortly after being sworn in, and demanding that Oliver leave a closed session where R Shop's duties were discussed.
Under Article 4, Stapleton was accused of revealing information discussed in closed session to the public shortly after the closed session, including how in October he had been impeached during a closed session.
Jean Maneke, an attorney for the Missouri Press Association, said the city is the one that committed the violation.
"There is nothing in the law that prohibits the release of information in a closed meeting," Maneke said. "The impeachment should not have taken place, because it is not a matter of hiring, firing, promoting or disciplining an employee. That was a violation of the law."
Next steps
The city of Fairview already has the attention of the state auditor. A resident-petitioned audit is currently underway; such audits review financial handling, bidding procedures, adherence to the Sunshine Law and compliance with other state laws.
Rodgers said information from the hearing will help him offer better guidance to the board about when it is appropriate to go into closed session, and he also said he would place a review of bidding procedures on the agenda for a future meeting.
"We need to make sure we get it right from here on out," Rodgers said.
