A Fairview man was killed in a tractor accident while mowing at 1:45 p.m. Thursday along Teal Drive, 2 miles south of Stark City in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Douglas L. Reed, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Newton County coroner.
Reed was operating a utility tractor in the right of way along Teal Drive when he attempted to drive up an embankment onto a driveway and the tractor overturned, throwing him off, the patrol said.
• A Lamar man died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60 at Diggins in Webster County, the state patrol said.
Doyle E. Wallace, 64, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m.
Wallace was driving a westbound car that ran into the rear of a trash truck driven by Ferrell G. Moore, 56, of Springfield, when Wallace made a lane change, the patrol said.
