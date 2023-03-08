Second memorial

The Joplin Police Department will host a second public memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Public Safety Training Facility, 5102 Swede Lane, for Officer Jake Reed. Reed was fatally shot March 8, 2022, and died a few days later after donating his organs. A proclamation from the Joplin City Council will name Saturday as Jake Reed Day. The ceremony is open to the public. Seating and parking may be limited depending on attendance.