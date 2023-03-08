A year ago Wednesday, two of Joplin's police officers lost their lives in service to their community.
Their fellow police officers and other Joplin-area residents in the hundreds joined members of Cpl. Ben Cooper's and Officer Jake Reed's families in recalling on the first anniversary of their deaths not only the sacrifice they had made but also the fun, energy and leadership they brought those who knew them well.
"There is nothing I can say that will honor them enough today," Joplin police Chief Sloan Rowland told the throng gathered at the city's training facility for the first of two memorial services this week.
Both men gave their lives for their community, Rowland said. In doing so, they lived up to the words Adm. Chester Nimitz spoke of the Marines who served at the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, that with them, "uncommon valor was a common virtue," Rowland said.
Several fellow officers from the Joplin Police Department spoke of their work and friendships with the two officers, with the focus Wednesday somewhat more on Cooper. At a second service planned for Saturday, the focus will be more on Reed.
Cooper, who was 46 at the time of his death, was a graduate of Carl Junction High School and served in the U.S. Army for eight years before moving back to the Joplin area, where he graduated from the police academy at Missouri Southern State University before joining the city's police force.
He met his wife, Roxy Ebbs, in 2005, was the father of two daughters and is also survived by both his parents, Steven and Joyce Cooper.
"You all know he was never about the spotlight; he was never about himself," patrol Sgt. Jared Swann said of his friend, "Coop."
Swann said when he first started with the department, he kept hearing how tough Cooper was on new officers. He said that rep sounded a bit like himself, so it didn't worry him. He recalled remarking to Cooper at the time that he'd heard that he was an "a-hole."
"You kind of look like an a-hole yourself," Cooper shot back, he said.
He said his friend's true selflessness dawned on him over time, recalling how when they'd go turkey hunting, Cooper always let him take the first bird. And when they were both up for the same promotion, Cooper kept helping him prepare for the tests and interviews.
Swann said that selflessness was demonstrated for a final time one year ago when an armed ex-convict from Arizona shot and killed both him and Reed, and severely wounded Officer Rick Hirshey before being mortally wounded himself by Capt. William Davis.
Cooper's sense of humor and love of pranks was a common thread among the testimonials offered by his fellow officers.
Capt. Trevor Duncan said many of the best "Coop" stories were too hard "to package for public consumption," but he will always remember him as "energetic, bright and fun-loving." Capt. Nick Jimenez praised him as his own training officer when he first joined the department and told how much it meant to him when he finally gained Cooper's approval.
Sgt. Andy Blair spoke of Cooper as a dedicated husband and father with a warm love for his daughters. He called Cooper "an inspiration for all of us" and said he'd never be forgotten.
"Our sorrow is a life sentence," Blair said of the department's loss. "But so is our love."
