Oklahoma's planned release of Ronnie Busick from prison May 19 is a source of considerable anger in the families of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.
Busick, 71, is the lone suspect convicted of playing a role in the December 1999 abduction and slaying of the two 16-year-old girls, the killing of the Freeman girl's parents and the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma.
He pleaded guilty in July 2020 to being an accessory to the slaying of the girls, whose remains have never been found. Two other suspects in the crime, Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington, died before charges were ever brought against them.
Under the terms of his plea deal, Busick was to serve 10 years of a 15-year sentence in prison to be followed by five years of probation in exchange for telling investigators what he knew about the slayings and where the girls' remains might be.
Lorene Bible, Lauria's mother, called the plan to release him now, after just 2 1/2 years in prison, "bulls---" during a telephone call Monday.
She said the Bible and Freeman families were not told when the plea deal was reached in July 2020 that he would be permitted to serve anything less than 85% of his sentence on a conviction for accessory to murder.
"We should have been told that," she said. "Nobody told us that."
Being an accessory to a slaying "is just like you did it" and should be punished in the same manner as murder or any other violent crime, she said.
Busick was granted credit for serving about two years and seven months in jail awaiting resolution of his case. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, he entered the prison sentence on Dec. 9, 2020, and almost immediately began being granted credit of 60 days for each month served with good behavior.
Lorene Bible said the Department of Corrections has informed the family that's policy and that there's nothing to be done about it.
"Everyone's passing the buck now," her niece, Lisa Bible-Broderick, told the Globe.
The family is no less angry about a statement released Monday by Matt Ballard, the Craig County district attorney who prosecuted Busick, expressing frustration with criminals "only serving a fraction of their time" on "stout prison sentences."
"We're outraged on behalf of victims and their families when a handful of years satisfies a 10, 20 or 30-year sentence due to lax sentencing laws that camouflage the reality of how much of a sentence may actually be served," the statement read. "At the end of the day, there is no amount of prison time we would consider fair or just for the man who helped kidnap, abuse and ultimately murder 16-year-old Lauria and Ashley."
The statement reads that the crime of accessory to felony should require an offender to serve 85% of the sentence "before they begin earning 'good' time that lets them loose early" and expresses hope that the case will "move legislators to put it on the list of crimes" that do.
Lorene Bible said she was never told that the offense did not require that until just recently and feels the family should have been informed of that before the plea offer was made.
While Ballard's statement says the state Legislature has a responsibility in Busick's early release, state Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, released a statement May 1 questioning the handling of his prosecution.
"I would ask decision makers and those who prosecuted this individual: What would you say to the families?" Bashore said in his statement. "What if these heinous acts impacted your loved ones and your families?"
There are inmates serving lengthier sentences in Oklahoma prisons "for much lower level crimes," Bashore said, referring to the planned release date for Busick as "horrific for the families and an absolute travesty."
