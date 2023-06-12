An Arkansas semitruck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash at noon Monday on Route DD, 5 miles north of Noel in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Byron L. Lampkin, 61, of Bluffton, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a McDonald County deputy coroner.
He was driving a northbound semitruck that failed to stop at an intersection and crossed the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.
• A man from Fort Worth, Texas, died of injuries suffered at 12:21 p.m. Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding overturned 5 miles south of Columbus, Kansas, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Dan M. Hartzell, 57, was riding an eastbound motorcycle near the intersection of Southwest 20th and Greenlawn roads when he struck a dog in the road and the motorcycle overturned, the sheriff's office said.
Hartzell was taken by ambulance to Mercy Maude Norton Hospital in Columbus, where he was pronounced dead.
