Fatality reported in 20th Street crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that an occupant of a car driven by a 60-year-old Webb City man died of injuries that resulted about 1:30 p.m. Friday when the car ran off 20th Street in Joplin and struck a utility pole.
The injured occupant was taken to Freeman Hospital West and pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family. The preliminary report of the accident did not state whether the person who died was the driver or a passenger.
The patrol said the car continued on crossing two driveways before coming to rest after hitting the pole.
• A Lamar man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 7:50 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60, about 4 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Edwin R. Jante, 53, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Amanda A. Pitcher, 34, of Neosho, was driving a westbound vehicle that ran into the rear of a semitruck operated by Rafael Nze Maria Mitogo Abeng, 43, of Houston, forcing the semitruck into the oncoming lane, where it struck Jante’s eastbound vehicle, which then ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile west of Granby in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Jennifer C. Ishcomer, 39, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran off the road into a ditch, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:46 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59, a half-mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Stephanie R. Anderson, 40, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was a passenger in a southbound car driven by Monica Y. Smith, 63, of Neosho, that collided with a northbound car driven by Debra Rankin, 69, of Garfield, Arkansas, when Rankin turned into Smith’s path, the patrol said.
