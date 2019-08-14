A Somali national and father of one of Jessica McCormack's three daughters has been charged in federal court with kidnapping one of the girls and is being sought as a fugitive from justice.
The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield filed a criminal complaint late Tuesday charging Mahamud Tooxoow Mahamed, 37, of Noel, with the kidnapping of 4-year-old Siah Casillas, who is the daughter of McCormack by another father.
The body of McCormack was discovered July 29 on a steep hillside along Missouri Highway 59 between Lanagan and Noel.
An affidavit filed in support of the charge against Mahamed states that the last time McCormack, 25, was seen alive was when law enforcement responded to her home on July 16. Mahamed was at the residence on that occasion, along with McCormack's three daughters, according to the affidavit.
The document identifies Mahamed as the father of McCormack's 20-month-old daughter, Saidah Noor. Her youngest daughter, 7-month-old Intisar Mahamed, shares the same last name as the fugitive, but he is not her father.
None of McCormack's daughters could be located following the discovery of her body. As McDonald County authorities were working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on an endangered children advisory on Thursday, a woman in Des Moines contacted the sheriff's office in Pineville to let it be known that the three girls had been left in her care.
The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release today that the woman, who formerly worked with Mahamed at the Tyson plant in Noel, told Des Moines police that Mahamed brought the children to her home on Aug. 5. Three days later, he disappeared, leaving her a note stating that he was unable to care for the girls, according to the news release.
The charge was filed in federal court when the FBI confirmed that Mahamed did not have the permission of the father of the oldest girl to take her out of state.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
