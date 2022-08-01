The father of slain Joplin police Officer Jake Reed said Monday night that his son often spoke about staffing shortages and work overload at the Joplin Police Department, but wanted to stay with his co-workers.
Reed spoke at a meeting of the Joplin City Council about his son and Cpl. Ben Cooper, who were mortally wounded March 8 by a suspect who struggled with them when they tried arrest him for peace disturbance at a retail store near Range Line Road. The suspect, Anthony Felix, 40, who had a history of assault and resisting police, was later killed by a Joplin police officer after a chase cornered Felix and he continued to spray bullets at police, wounding a third officer.
Reed’s father, Bob Reed, choked back tears as he opened his remarks about Proposition Public Safety by thanking police and residents for the support shown the Reed and the Cooper families.
Reed said that when his son graduated from Missouri Southern State University, he and his family encouraged him to seek work in Northwest Arkansas, where he would make more money and be safer, but Reed wanted to serve the Joplin community and to stay with his fellow officers, the father said.
In the hallway outside the intensive care unit where his son was hospitalized after the shooting, the elder Reed told the city manager and the police chief of conversations he had with his son in which his son had spoken of concerns about underpaid officers leaving the Joplin department and creating a situation were officers were overworked and underpaid.
There were usually only four to five officers on the streets to take calls in a city of about 52,000 residents, which the younger Reed considered a risk.
“I’m here today for Jake asking or begging that the residents of Joplin approve the Proposition Public Safety measure in order to pay Joplin police and firemen what they deserve and to fill positions,” Reed said in a breaking voice.
He said residents should take advantage of the special bond between Joplin’s officers and help provide more officers for the department. Many will leave without better pay and safer working conditions, Reed said.
“Ask yourself this question: ‘What is the most important thing to spend money on?’ I believe it is a safe city where people are not afraid to live,” Reed said, drawing a standing ovation from the audience, city officials and council members.
Joplin voters will decide Proposition Public Safety on Tuesday, an increase of $1 on property and personal property taxes city officials have designated to largely fund a higher pay scale for police officers and firefighters as well as equipment for them and construction of an eighth fire station in a central location.
Reed’s remarks came after three Joplin residents spoke against the tax proposal.
One of those speakers, Abbie Covington, lapsed into an emotional exchange with one council member after making allegations about city officials regarding the tax proposal.
“I want to make it very clear that I am absolutely against using our police officers and firefighters to emotionally manipulate the people into voting extra money for the city manager to do what he wants with,” Covington said. “You could have paid these brave men and women months ago, but that wasn’t politically expedient.”
“We could have done this differently, but the city staff refused to even consider any other options and even went so far as to refuse to take calls from someone who had a better solution,” Covington alleged.
After she spoke, council member Kate Spencer asked Covington whether she had talked to any of those who would be affected by the decision before alleging the city would misuse the funding.
“You are saying that people were pulling on the emotions of the police and fire to get this to pass. Have you spoken to the fire union, the police union or the police chief or fire chief or any fireman or policeman about this tax and how they feel about it?”
Covington, who implied she had worked for Spencer’s election, replied, “As soon as I brought up that I had changed my mind and tried to start a discussion, I got attacked online. and I just want to say I put you in that seat. I spent nights fighting to get you in that seat because I thought you were going to be different,” she said, breaking into tears. “And without even a conversation you blocked me on Facebook, you left all the group chats that we were in, and you’ve been telling everybody, ‘Abbie doesn’t have have her facts straight.’ I feel like so betrayed.”
Spencer replied, “I would like to say one thing. What this tax comes down to is the police and the fire. That is what is most important to me. That should be of the utmost importance on making the decision for this tax. and then if people have questions, there have been lots of Q’s & A’s,” she said, citing a public meeting at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. that involved the police and fire chiefs, representatives of the police and fire union members, the city manager and other representatives.
“I’m not questioning your decision as far as whether you vote ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ It’s just, for me, if you were going to make a decision or put something out there (on social media) you would want to have a conversation with the people it was going to directly affect like the police and fire and their families,” Spencer said.
