NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge sentenced a rural Seneca man Monday to seven years in prison for aiding his son in the disposal of a homicide victim's body and possessing stolen property.
Judge Gregory Stremel assessed Eddie W. Fisher, 65, concurrent terms of four years for abandonment of a corpse and seven years for receiving stolen property at a sentencing hearing in Newton County Circuit Court.
Fisher had pleaded guilty to the charges Jan. 30 in a plea deal dismissing a second count of receiving stolen property and related counts of tampering with physical evidence and drug possession.
The body of Scotty Roller, 36, of Neosho, was discovered April 27, 2022, at the bottom of a well on Fisher's property at 20364 Crane Drive southeast of Seneca.
The defendant's son, Damyon D. Fisher, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Roller on March 18, 2022, outside his home at 2502 E. Vandalia St. in Joplin.
Investigators believe the elder Fisher brought Roller to his son's house to buy a vehicle that his son had for sale. An argument started between the son and Roller, and the son is charged with pulling out a gun and shooting Roller in the back as he attempted to flee to safety.
The slaying went undetected for more than a month, but then a tip led Newton County sheriff's deputies to the the property of the father.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the older Fisher helped his son by transporting Roller's body to his residence near Seneca. They then dropped the body down a well on the father's property, dumped three loads of rock and dirt on top of it and planted some flowers on the top of the well, according to the affidavit.
Authorities also seized a stolen houseboat and suspected methamphetamine and marijuana at the father's property. Further investigation also turned up a wheel loader stolen from Neosho Box and Wood that the father was believed to have taken and stashed on a relative's property.
Damyon Fisher is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 15 in Jasper County Circuit Court.
