A convicted felon purportedly caught in 2020 in possession of three firearms had the resulting felony charge dismissed this week in a plea deal.
Clint Walker, 33, of rural Joplin, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a related misdemeanor count of driving without a valid license and was fined $500.
Under the terms of his plea agreement with the prosecutor's office, a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Walker had been convicted previously in Kansas of two felony drug-dealing charges when on Aug. 20, 2020, Jasper County deputies stopped a vehicle he was driving while responding to a reported disturbance on Neon Lane.
Because he had been stopped previously for driving without a valid license, he was arrested, and a drug pipe and three firearms allegedly were discovered in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
