A Carthage man charged two years ago with being a felon in possession of a firearm saw the charge dismissed this week upon his completion of a local treatment court program.
Terry D. Beetem, 59, was arrested July 16, 2021, on a felony count of unlawful possession when a Carthage police officer noticed a shotgun in the defendant's room while speaking to him about a reported domestic disturbance.
As a felon, Beetem is not allowed to possess firearms, and the serial number of the gun was scratched off, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Beetem had been ordered into the Jasper County Circuit Court treatment program under an agreement reached Aug. 30, 2021, with the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
