The Jasper County prosecutor said Tuesday her office was filing a felony count of resisting arrest on an Oklahoma resident involved in a crash of motorcycles Saturday night in Joplin that claimed two lives.
Police say Colten F. Goddard, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma, and Taran Morris, 20, of Miami, Oklahoma, were operating two motorcycles northbound on Main Street in Joplin at speeds up to 80 mph or more.
The pair purportedly fled from an officer who attempted to stop them at the intersection of 10th and Main streets and were still traveling at high speed when Morris' bike crashed into a third motorcycle operated by Mark A. McGowen, 60, of Miami, Oklahoma, as McGowen pulled out of the Casey's convenience store at 403 N. Main St.
Both McGowen and Morris were killed in the crash. Goddard then stopped and was taken into custody.
Police said initially that two counts of murder were being sought on Goddard while an investigation by the city's major crash team remained ongoing.
But Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said Tuesday that her office was filing a felony count of resisting arrest. That charge had yet to appear on the state courts' electronic records system by late Tuesday afternoon, and a probable-cause affidavit could not be obtained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.