Missouri Southern State University marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Thursday with a panel of female speakers who shared their experiences and perspectives on how the legislation shaped their academic and professional careers in higher education.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
Panelists who highlighted the significance of the gender-equity law included Sallie Beard, a former coach and athletics director at MSSU, who initiated the women’s sports program; Pat Lipira, who served as softball coach from 1982-2000 and later as the university’s interim vice president for academic affairs; Julie Wengert, associate vice president for student success; and Megan Bever, associate professor of history and chair of the social sciences department.
Beard, who served as the women’s athletic director at MSSU for 25 years, retired from the university after a 37-year career where she was also the athletics director for both men and women.
“I really didn’t have the opportunity to participate in athletics (growing up), other than a very short stint in the spring of my senior year in high school,” she said. “One of the coaches decided he would start women’s tennis, and for the last two months of my high school career, I played tennis on the team, and that was my first experience with athletics.”
Lipira came to Missouri Southern in 1981, where her roles were head volleyball coach, head softball coach and intramural director, and she also taught in the kinesiology department. She coached for 19 years and served as the department head of kinesiology for 12 years. She became the vice president for academic affairs in 2012 and then retired in 2015 after a total of 34 years at MSSU.
She said that she wasn’t allowed to play sports growing up and when she asked why, she was told, “Because you’re a girl.”
“Growing up, I remember that I couldn’t do a lot of things because I was a girl,” she said. “Some opportunities came about, just city league stuff like city tennis, so I’d go play city league tennis. I finally got old enough to play girl’s softball one summer. In terms of any organized Little League or organized high school sports, I never had the opportunity.”
Although it’s only one sentence long, the landmark federal civil rights law continues to affect tens of millions of students, the LGBTQ community and educators across the United States. The law applies to several areas of education: athletics, the classroom, sexual assault and violence on campus, employment, discrimination, admissions, retaliation and even financial assistance with tuition. It was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972.
“When we think of Title IX, I think it’s important to remember that this legislation didn’t happen in a vacuum, even though it passed quietly itself,” Bever said. “A woman’s movement had blossomed out of the social activism of the 1960s. The National Organization for Women was founded in 1966 by Betty Friedan, Pauli Murray and other women. They were already fighting sex discrimination in hiring and pay. They were advocating for maternity leave, equal access to education and reproductive control.”
Bever, who has been with Missouri Southern since 2014, said Title IX transformed the landscape of higher education, allowing women faculty to reshape the fields of study.
“After the 1970s, when women started joining faculties and began having institutional support for their research, the way we study history changed,” she said. “Entire fields — women’s history, LGBTQ history, gender history — they owe their development to the support that they received from Title IX. Changes in methodology, the way we study society and culture in the past shifted because more diverse voices joined the historical profession. These same patterns have taken place throughout academia in the past 50 years.”
As it relates to sports, Title IX says that men’s and women’s teams are to be treated equally, but this doesn’t mean that each sport will have the same budget for equipment, facilities, travel or meals. For example, the women’s tennis team might have more money put toward equipment than the men’s tennis team. Athletic departments work under what is known as “equal in effect,” meaning a benefit for a men’s or women’s team in one area can be offset in another area as long as “the overall effects of any differences is negligible.”
In 1977, Wengert began attending MSSU, where she played and coached for the women’s tennis team. She served in a variety of roles in the athletics department for 12 years. She moved on to become the director of academic outreach and worked with Beard and Lipira. She has also served as the Title IX coordinator.
“If it had not been for Sallie being my very first boss in college athletics, which has always been dominated by men in that career path, I may not have ever had aspirations to work my way up the ranks within an athletics department and watching the people that I worked with in kinesiology. … I probably wouldn’t have pursued my doctorate if I hadn’t seen them doing the same thing,” she said.
The law has also has been extended to other forms of gender and sex discrimination; Title IX was invoked when the Obama administration advised that transgender people should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice in schools.
Bever said the significance of Title IX continues to evolve and asked the audience what it means for the future.
“Over the past decade, the meaning of the legislation has shifted dramatically, again after the Obama administration applied Title IX to address sexual harassment and violence on college and university campuses,” she said. “Because sexual harassment and violence impedes student’s access to educational opportunities, its regulation does follow under the purview of Title IX. This interpretation, known as the ‘2011 Dear Colleague Letter’ that it originated with, has been batted back and forth as subsequent presidential administrations have debated how far Title IX should reach. And likewise, the questions of Title IX’s protections for queer students remain. While most women in higher education would argue that there’s absolutely more progress to be made … I do think that my women colleagues both on the stage and in the room would undoubtedly agree that Title IX has profoundly reshaped the world in which we teach and research.”
