Police seized about a gram of suspected fentanyl in a traffic stop Saturday afternoon at Range Line Road and 15th Street in Joplin.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said an officer stopped the vehicle when he recognized the male driver as someone with outstanding warrants.
In the course of the stop, the officer allegedly noticed a female passenger trying to hide a folded coffee machine filter. The filter purportedly was found to contain .97 grams of fentanyl, leading to the arrest of the woman, Davis said.
Akasha R. Hackett, 26, of Joplin, was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
