Two people have been certified as candidates for the Joplin City Council and 11 other residents are circulating nominating petitions in an effort to become candidates.
Five seats are to be filled in the April election — three general seats and two in city zones.
A race in Zone 3 could develop. Current incumbent Phil Stinnett, who was elected in 2016, has been certified to run for reelection to the seat he currently holds. Another resident of that zone, Steve Urie, is seeking signatures on a nominating petition in order to run for the seat as well.
Urie last year led a social media organization advocating for wage concessions for police officers and firefighters. During that effort, he conducted an unsuccessful petition drive to recall Stinnett.
Two people are circulating petitions for the Zone 2 seat currently held by Melodee Colbert-Kean. She is a four-term incumbent who has said she will not run again. A retired firefighter, Charles Copple, and Harvey Hutchinson, who has made two previous bids for a council seat, are circulating petitions for nomination in that zone.
Eight others are circulating petitions for candidacy to the three general seats that will be available.
One of those, Christina Williams, has already been certified as an eligible candidate for ballot status.
Two incumbents who were appointed to their positions have obtained petitions indicating interest to be returned to their general seats.
One of those is Keenan Cortez, who was appointed earlier this year to fill the unexpired term of Jim West.
Anthony Monteleone, who was appointed to the unexpired seat that had been filled by Josh Bard, is circulating petitions. Bard, who was elected in 2018 but left the seat after it was determined he was not qualified at the time, also has obtained petitions. Bard resigned because he had a felony conviction, but his record in that case has now been expunged.
Those who also are seeking the required number of signatures to become candidates are Joshua Shackles, Bob Loudermilk, Chris Briley and Shawna Ackerson.
One of the general seats to be filled in April is being vacated by Taylor Brown, who chose not to run for reelection after serving one term.
Residents who are interested in running for a council seat must pick up nominating petitions from the city clerk at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. They must gather 150 signatures of registered voters and be qualified to run in order to be confirmed as a candidate.
In the case of those who seek election to a seat that represents council zones as opposed to a general council seat, half of the 150 signatures must be from registered voters who live within the zone for the seat sought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.