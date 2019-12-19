NEOSHO, Mo. — Filing for candidacy on the Neosho City Council has opened, and runs until Jan. 21, 2020.
An election will be held in April for the seat held by current council member Jon Stephens, whose term expires in 2020. The council is comprised of five at-large members who serve three-year terms.
Packets for filing can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Neosho City Hall, located at 203 E. Main St.
Details: 417-451-8050.
