MIAMI, Okla. — Over the decades, the Coleman Theatre has hosted silent films, live Branson shows, award-winning plays and even ghost tours. This weekend, it's a film festival.
The international Sunny Side Up Film Festival will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, organizer Rock Whitehead said. Festivities continue through Sunday evening, which will conclude with a live stand-up routine by comedian Dave Dugan and the festival’s awards show.
The festival is bringing to Northeast Oklahoma a diverse cast of filmmakers to show off their work, Whitehead said. Overall, “we pride ourselves by shining a light on exciting, artistic and new filmmakers, screenwriters, photographers, writers and musicians of all genres,” he said.
Showcased during the three-day event will be 59 feature films, short films, documentaries and music videos. “The roster has a little bit for everyone,” Whitehead said.
The festival was launched in 2015 by Rock and Brenda Whitehead, the latter serving as the festival’s director. The festival was to debut in 2020 in downtown Miami, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced everything to go virtual.
“The Coleman Theatre is a great setting for our film festival,” Rock Whitehead said. “The theater is iconic. With beautiful bamboo floors, lavish decor, an exquisite lobby entrance and grand staircase, it makes for a memorable event. Everyone that visits it is amazed at what they see.”
Jesse Mapes, singer and cast member of the movie “Urban Cowboy,” will be in Miami on Saturday and Sunday, signing autographs and co-hosting events with Brenda Whitehead. There will also be a number of Q&A sessions with actors, directors and screenwriters.
Admission is $10 per day. A $25 VIP three-day pass includes all film screenings, all Q&A sessions, the Dugan comedy show and the awards ceremony.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sunnysideupfilmfestival.com or at the door.
