The Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University has announced three finalists for university president.
The finalists are:
• Frank “Mac” McConnell, senior vice president for business and finance at the University of North Georgia. He holds degrees from the University of Georgia, Mercer University and North Georgia College.
• William Tsutsui, former president of Hendrix College. He holds degrees from Princeton University, Oxford University and Harvard University.
• Dean Van Galen, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He holds degrees from Kansas State University and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“On behalf of the Board of Governors, we are extremely pleased with the caliber of our finalists for the next president of Missouri Southern, and the full board unanimously approved this slate of finalist candidates after review of the applicants and supporting information,” said Alison Hershewe, vice chair of the Board of Governors and chair of its advisory search committee, in a statement.
The three finalists will visit the MSSU campus next week for a series of town hall meetings and final interviews with the governing board.
All town halls will be offered in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium, with seating limited to 50 audience participants in accordance with social distancing practices. They will also be offered virtually through Zoom and YouTube.
Each town hall session will begin with a 15-minute presentation by the candidate, followed by a 60-minute question-and-answer period. Questions were solicited from the campus and local community in advance. Those attending the sessions will also have the opportunity to ask questions face-to-face and via the virtual platforms.
The town halls are scheduled as follows:
• 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday with Tsutsui. Tune in virtually at https://zoom.us/j/91651526341 or https://youtu.be/dQBZsYapSik.
• 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Thursday with McConnell. Tune in virtually at https://zoom.us/j/94773047752 or https://youtu.be/xiF-N_spWHE.
• 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Friday with Van Galen. Tune in virtually at https://zoom.us/j/94382992574 or https://youtu.be/CB3OgqOxOOg.
The university's governing board and its advisory committee worked with Kansas City-based EFL Associates for the search. More than 70 applications were received. The new president will succeed Alan Marble, whose retirement will be effective at the end of June.
Extended biographies of the finalists can be viewed at presidentialsearch.mssu.edu.
