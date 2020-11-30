It's a Robert Frost forecast.
Fire and Ice.
The National Weather Service station in Springfield said there is an elevated fire risk today around the region, the result of low humidity and 10 to 20 mile per hour winds that "will create conditions that could lead to a rapid spread of wildland grass fires."
That will be followed by the possibility of snow and winter weather midweek.
"Wednesday night into Thursday we are going to have a chance of a wintry mix — rain and snow — switching over to snow," said Justin Titus, meteorologist with the NWS station. "It will actually start up as a rain Wednesday afternoon and evening."
"We're looking at a 30 to 40% chance of snow at this point.
"The likelihood of accumulation at this point is fairly low," Titus added, citing warm ground temperatures.
He said the wintry mix is not expected to affect driving conditions.
