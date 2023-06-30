It's fireworks time again and the Joplin Fire Department has offered information and safety tips for the holiday celebrations.
Fireworks can be sold in the city from July1 through July 4 and they can be discharged from noon to 11 p.m. on those dates. Two particular types of fireworks are considered especially likely to cause fires if they hit structures. Those are bottle rockets and Chinese lanterns. Both are prohibited for use within city limits.
Residents are asked to clean up the debris from fireworks and the trash they create. The city's fire marshal said that fireworks should be cooled before they are placed in trash bins. To help ensure items are extinguished, remaining fireworks barrels can be sprayed with water or dunked in a bucket before disposing of them.
The fire department also recommends that those discharging fireworks:
• Consider safety. Follow all the manufacturer’s instructions in the use of fireworks. It is recommended that children do not use any firework. However if they do, always have adult supervision.
• Only discharge fireworks in an area clear of any obstructions that has short grass or a noncombustible surface. Clear the area of any trash, wood piles or other items that could be damaged or catch fire.
• Make sure that everyone is a safe distance from the discharge area.
• Have a garden hose, bucket of water or fire extinguisher available to douse a burning firework or a spark.
• Do not handle duds. They may be delayed in firing and injure the person handling them.
• Always use punks to light fireworks. Lighters or matches may cause the firework to ignite prematurely or cause a burn.
• Do not hold a firework to light it.
•Do not discharge fireworks toward or near people, houses or other structures, flammable or combustible items.
For more information, call 417-624-0820, ext. 1307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.