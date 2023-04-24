A fire early Sunday morning that broke through the roof of a large apartment house on North Byers Avenue in Joplin started on a back staircase and is being treated as suspicious by Joplin police.
The Joplin Fire Department responded at 3:19 a.m. to calls reporting the fire at 114 N. Byers Ave. and arrived to find flames already having spread to the attic and broken through the roof.
Andy Nimmo, assistant fire chief, said the house, which was vacant, boarded up and undergoing renovations, was destroyed by the blaze, which was believed to have begun on an exterior staircase at the back of the structure that led up to its second floor.
Nimmo said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday, but Joplin police were treating it as a probable case of arson.
No injuries were reported, and firefighters were on the scene about five hours getting all the flames put out. Nimmo said firefighters had to work to contain the blaze, which spread to the exterior of a house next door at 108 N. Byers Ave. and caused moderate damage there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.