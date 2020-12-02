A fire Monday morning destroyed a house on Joplin's south side that had been the creation of local artists Arthur and Helen Boles.
The Joplin Fire Department responded to a 10:10 a.m. report of a fire at 127 W. 38th St. and encountered a three-story house that was in flames. Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the blaze before having to tear down some of the house's walls to get to the remaining hot spots.
Redings Mill firefighters assisted Joplin crews at the scene.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said the cause of the fire remained under investigation on Tuesday but the city fire marshal were treating it as "incendiary" and possibly suspicious. He said the house belonging to James Potter appeared to be destroyed. No injuries were reported.
The house was created by the Boles couple who lived in it from the 1940s through the 1960s. It was built on an overlook of chert rock with a small creek running beneath it, reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural masterpiece, Fallingwater.
Art Boles, who held a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Chicago Art Institute, served over the years as an art instructor at Joplin High School, Joplin Junior College and Missouri Southern State University. Helen Boles was an accomplished painter whose portraits can still be found in Joplin homes. The couple are generally credited with introducing Joplin to the modern art movement.
