Instead of mailing its end-of-year donations from its charitable trust, First Community Church of Joplin opted for a more personal touch this holiday season.
A morning reception at the church gave church members the opportunity to meet with community organization leaders and put faces to those relationships.
“It takes all of us playing our part in people’s lives. It’s never just one agency,” said Dianna Gurley, executive director of Souls Harbor and one of the recipients. “It’s wonderful that First Community brings everyone in the community together to work as a team, to help move our community forward.”
On Monday, church members talked with these leaders around a decorated Christmas tree, holding cups of coffee and muffins. Russell Willoughby, minister at First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th St., talked about the church’s charitable trust making these monetary donations.
“It is fortuitous, with our charitable trust, that we make our primary disbursements at the end of the year and the fact that it coincides with the holiday season with the whole spirit of giving that is so prominent at this time of the year,” Willoughby said. “We thought the two went together very well, and it was an opportunity for us to support area agencies and celebrate this time of year by making these gifts.”
Recipients of the donations included the Lafayette House, Watered Gardens, Missouri Southern State University’s Lion Co-op, the Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program, Souls Harbor, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri’s parenting program, Crosslines of Joplin and the Joplin Community Clinic.
Willoughby said many First Community Church members work with these organizations, and the church supports several of them through means apart from financial donations.
First Community Church believes that ministry comes in many different ways, Willoughby said, adding that serving the material and physical needs of others reflects the ministry of Jesus.
“The name of our church is First Community Church of Joplin, and the “Community” not only defines us as a community of faith internally, but also we believe it has an outward focus to it,” Willoughby said. “We’re also here for the community. It’s our way of trying to walk in the steps of Jesus.”
During the reception, Laurie Delano, treasurer of First Community Church, gave some background. Established in 1993, the trust is overseen by three trustees. It started with small donations, and five years later, a significant donation by a church member truly started the mission.
The trust uses income yearly to fund missions on behalf of First Community Church of Joplin, both locally and worldwide through Church World Services for things such as hurricane relief and for Ukrainian refugees.
Many organizations said the timing of the donations, both during the Christmas season and at the end of the year, was needed. With the economy tightening, donations are down and needs in the community are increasing.
“You know, whether a donation comes in that’s $5 or $50,000, it is remarkable to me to see how hearts are out there,” Gurley said. “They’re just out there, and they want to share with each other. The human spirit coming together in a project is amazing.”
Gurley said the charitable trust’s donation comes at a perfect time, when people need food from Souls Harbor the most. Also this month, the organization is filling Christmas baskets and giving away gift cards so children can get presents under the tree this season. Without state or federal funding, donations like this one from First Community Church are everything.
“Everybody in the community who donates to us, that’s priceless,” Gurley said. “That’s what keeps our doors open.”
