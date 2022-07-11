CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County’s first courthouse will get a new life thanks a local family and a man interested in saving historic buildings.
Jonathan Sheldon and Larry Sernyk, an Indiana man who owns several properties at Red Oak II, reached an agreement recently that allowed Sernyk to buy a log cabin that served as Jasper County’s first courthouse in 1841. It will be moved to Red Oak II, where Sernyk plans to restore it and open it to the public.
“I spent a lot of time finding the right person and right place, and thankfully Larry surfaced,” Sheldon said. “It wasn’t on the National Register of Historic Places, so I knew if I wanted to tear it down, I could, but what a shame to see something like that turned into rubble. I have a relative who got me in contact with Larry Sernyk, and he is disassembling it and rebuilding it.”
“That’s the goal ... to try to make it look like it did in 1841. I’m really passionate about saving the past. Lowell taught me that," he said, referring to Lowell Davis, the late Carthage artist. "I bought some of my property at Red Oak in 2004 after I met Lowell. I’m really passionate about saving the past for people to enjoy.”
For decades, the old cabin has been part of a two-story frame home on property west of Carthage on Mound Street where Bob and Ellen Sheldon — Jonathan's grandparents — raised their four children.
The place was famous for years as home of Bob Sheldon’s hunting and outdoor supply store, the Old Cabin Shop.
Bob Sheldon was well known in Carthage as a hunting enthusiast, collector and firearms expert. He was also a member of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Reserve and the Carthage Kiwanis Club, and a columnist for The Carthage Press and other publications. He and his wife ran the Old Cabin Shop for 28 years in a building on the same property where the home is located.
Bob and Ellen Sheldon were murdered in their home Oct. 11, 2008, when two men entered looking to steal guns and knives. The two suspects were convicted — one committed suicide days after he was sentenced in the Jasper County Jail while the other is serving a life sentence without parole.
A new start
Jonathan Sheldon said he and his wife, Krista, recently bought the property from family.
“I grew up spending time out there, learning about the outdoors,” he said. “My cousins were always out there. That was kind of our common ground where we always spent time together, not just the house but Spring River, and the woods there meant a lot to me.
“Restoring that old home would have been such an undertaking that it just wouldn't have been worth it. But I hated to see the old cabin turned to rubble.”
Patty Clark, Krista Sheldon’s mother, said their family reached out to anyone they could to see if something could be done to save the cabin.
“The house itself was too far gone after 13 years, but the history of the cabin was still here, so I told my kids that they needed to find someone to do something with it,” Clark said. “My cousin loves history too, and she called the historical society, but we weren’t making a lot of headway. Jonathan got online, and we talked about how someone out at Red Oak II was moving buildings and stuff. We got the name to get ahold of someone there, and Jonathan made all the contacts.”
Sernyk said Jim Woestman, former mayor of Carthage who lives at Red Oak II, told him about the old cabin’s history and that someone was looking for a way to save it.
Sernyk said he’s been working to save old buildings at Red Oak II and plans to move to the Carthage area in the near future.
He had recently purchased the old one-room LaGrange School, located at the corner of County Road 130 and Knoll Road, to save it from the wrecking ball. The more research he did on the old cabin, the more determined he became to find a way to save it.
“I like doing that kind of stuff,” Sernyk said. “This cabin came up, and Jim told me about it, so I went out and looked at it. I did some digging on it, and it was built, I think, in 1838. That is so historic to save that building, and it’s a great addition to Red Oak II.”
Initially they wanted to try to move it intact, but the structure is too fragile. They decided to take it apart log by log and reassemble it at Red Oak II.
There are no nails or screws in the structure. The logs are hand-cut and fitted together with mortar, stones and small boards in the joints and spaces between logs.
When they started to separate the building from the fireplace and chimney Monday morning, the chimney fell apart. They plan to rebuild a foundation for the fireplace and restore it using some of the original stones.
Another big step will be removing the paint from the interior walls and ceiling.
Clark said she’s glad that the courthouse will be restored and that more people will have access to it in its new location.
“When you’re out here, you do realize why they loved it so much and moved here,” Clark said. “It’s peaceful, you see lots of birds, turkey, deer, and you’ve got the spring and the river. I think it’s great that the Sheldons did such a good job of maintaining the history here. It’s exciting to see that it’s going to be moved and everyone can enjoy and know this is the building where Jasper County started.”
