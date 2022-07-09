A presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been identified in Kansas, based on testing at Kansas Department of Health and Environment laboratories working with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
This is the first presumptive positive case in Kansas, according to state officials.
KDHE in an announcement Saturday said the patient is an adult in Johnson County who had recently traveled out of state and that the patient is working with officials to identify contacts who may have been exposed.
No additional information about the person was provided.
“The risk of monkeypox spreading in Kansas remains low,” Janet Stanek, Secretary of KDHE, said in a statement. “If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others.”
In typical cases, a person may experience symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion followed by the appearance of a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that may appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body like hands, feet, chest or genitals. KDHE warned that not all cases will show symptoms before the onset of a rash, and recommends anyone experiencing symptoms of a monkeypox-like rash with other risk factors contact their health care provider as soon as possible.
The monkeypox vaccine is available to those with a known exposure to a confirmed monkeypox case; however, with the vaccine supply extremely limited in the United States, residents who have not been contacted by KDHE or clinic partners are not able to be vaccinated at this time. KDHE said it will expand eligibility as additional doses are available.
KDHE operates a phone bank to assist in answering general questions about monkeypox. People can call 1-866-KDHEINF (534-3463) 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus.
