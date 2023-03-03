A Joplin man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:05 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Airport Drive in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Glen M. Potter, 30, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Potter was attempting to make a left turn into a parking lot when his car collided with a southbound car driven by Tyler B. Clyde, of Carl Junction, the patrol said.
• A Texas woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Route BB, 6 miles northwest of Avilla in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Ebunoluwa Babalola, 33, of Arlington, Texas, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries..
She was driving a northbound car that ran into a ditch attempting to avoid another vehicle in her lane, the patrol said.
• Two residents of Bolivar were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43, about 3 miles south of Moundville in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Rick L. Bobbett, 72, who was one of the drivers involved, and his passenger, Patricia Bobbett, 68, were taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada with minor injuries.
Their northbound vehicle was struck by a southbound pickup truck driven by Stanley E. Davidson, 69, of Asbury, when Davidson lost control of his truck on the hail-covered highway and crossed the center line, the patrol said.
• A 7-year-old girl from Reeds was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 90 near County Road 85 in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The girl, who was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Robert A. Fields IV, 32, of Reeds, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their northbound truck ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
