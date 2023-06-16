Two Neosho residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:15 p.m. Friday on Route AA, a mile south of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Gavin G. Zandlo, 20, and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were treated at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin for minor injuries.
Their westbound car skidded off the road and into a ditch, hit a fence, and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:18 p.m. Friday on Tiger Road, a mile east of Stella in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Nicole A. Garcia, 34, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Garcia was a passenger in a southbound pickup truck driven by Dylan E. Bohannon, 19, of Neosho, that ran off the road and overturned, throwing her from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Duenweg man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Chapel Road, 5 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Lawrence A. Colwell, 62, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Colwell was operating a southbound motorcycle that slid off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
