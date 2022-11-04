Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 37 in Purdy, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Kimberly A. Kosar, 57, and her passenger, Samual J. Little, 31, both of Cassville, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
Their northbound car collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Quintanilla, 22, of Cassville, when Quintanilla failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into their path, the patrol said.
• An Aurora man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 97, about 4 miles southwest of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Wilbur Wilson, 85, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Wilson was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road on a curve and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• A Lee's Summit man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 174 at Chesapeake in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Charles G. Wright, 86, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Wright was driving an eastbound SUV that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• A Pineville teen was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Bear Hollow Road, 2 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
A 17-year-old girl, whose name was not released by the patrol due to her status as a juvenile, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
The patrol said she was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.