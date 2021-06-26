The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a flash flood emergency for Seneca and low-lying areas around Lost Creek.
Just before 7 a.m., the NWS reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Seneca and the surrounding areas. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
According to the NWS, flash flooding is already occurring. Water was quickly rising into numerous homes as additional heavy rain was moving into the area.
"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS warned.
Neosho and Racine also could experience flooding from rising water.
The flash flood warning will remain in effect until 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.