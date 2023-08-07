A judge assessed Kenton Cowgill a life sentence Monday for second-degree murder, plus 22 more years on related convictions stemming from a crash two years ago that killed a retired professor.
Cowgill, 38, of Carthage, took the witness stand at his sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court to apologize to the family of Robert McDermid, a former chairman of the psychology department at Missouri Southern State University.
“The sorrow, pain and sadness I have caused you, I regret every day,” the defendant told the family in the first of two letters he read in court.
His second letter, addressed to the bench, sought to convince Judge Dean Dankelson of the sincerity of his remorse and how he had become “a new man in Christ” while in jail awaiting trial.
His attorney, Austin Knoblock, asked the judge to consider giving his client 20 years on the murder conviction, and not to run any of the four sentences that he was to be assessed consecutively, to provide Cowgill a shot at parole before he reaches the age of 60.
The McDermid family and Prosecutor Theresa Kenney were adamant in their statements to the court that Cowgill was not deserving of such leniency.
“In his defense throughout this case, he has blamed everyone but himself,” Kenney told the judge.
Teresa McDermid, the professor’s wife of 47 years, told the court that the family had consented to a pretrial plea offer they considered fair and equitable, but Cowgill refused the offer and insisted on putting the family through the painful ordeal of a trial.
A Jasper County jury convicted McDermid of all four counts he was facing at a two-day trial in June, with police videos and blood evidence offered by the state proving decisive.
Dankelson sentenced Cowgill to life in prison on the murder charge Monday, a sentence equivalent to 30 years under state law. He also was ordered to serve the 22 additional years in connection with convictions on charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another, resisting arrest and trafficking in meth.
Cowgill fled a Joplin police officer who found him sleeping at the wheel of a vehicle parked on Rex Avenue the morning of July 3, 2021. A Duquesne officer who was in the area saw Cowgill start to flee and took up the pursuit of his vehicle east on Seventh Street to the intersection with Duquesne Road, where Cowgill ran a red light and caused the three-vehicle crash that killed the 66-year-old professor.
The defendant was convicted of being under the influence of meth and alcohol at the time, and police recovered more than 80 grams of meth in bag that he tried to hide beneath the wrecked Lexus he was driving.
Teresa McDermid spoke of her husband’s influence as a teacher of thousands of students over his career, his attention to family members and to the lives of all he encountered in life.
“His patience was endless, and he always gave complete attention when listening to others,” she said.
She recalled the painful manner in which she learned of his death that morning, worrying when he did not return for more than a couple hours from a short trip out to a store and finally deciding to go look for him, and coming upon the crash scene after he and others involved had been taken away.
She said that day changed the lives of all the family and they do not wish to see anyone else have to go through what they did due to any additional disregard for others on the defendant’s part. Cowgill “must be held accountable” and taken off the streets,” she said.
