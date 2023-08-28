Police say a Joplin man with warrants for his arrest fled on a motorcycle Friday night but eventually was flushed from the attic of a residence where he was attempting to hide.
Joplin police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County deputies were conducting a joint traffic enforcement operation focused on aggressive and careless drivers, including those on motorcycles, when an officer attempted to pull over a man on a motorcycle near 26th Street and Connecticut Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign.
The motorcycle rider fled but was tracked with the assistance of a state patrol helicopter to 2724 S. Minnesota Ave., where he ditched the cycle and ran inside, according to news release from Joplin police.
Police surrounded the residence and called for its occupants to come out. Two women emerged and were taken into custody on warrants. Officers entered the home in search of the suspect with the aid of a police dog.
The suspect, identified as Tyrell D. Harbin, 30, who was hiding in the attic, was apprehended when he fell through the ceiling of a room. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a dog bite sustained during his capture.
Police say Harbin had warrants out for his arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of an illegal weapon. He remained in custody over the weekend on bonds totaling $100,000.
