Flooding is a concern across Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri later tonight and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield. One to three inches of rain is expected, with up to 4 inches possible in spots.
"Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail to the size of quarters will be the main severe weather risks. The tornado risk remains low. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will also be possible," the Weather Service warned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.