Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.