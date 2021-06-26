SENECA, Mo.— More than five inches of rain caused flooding to businesses and homes in north Seneca early this morning.
Newton County Emergency Management has asked people to stay away, and Police Chief James Altic said a number of streets and roads have washed out and it could be late this evening before water subsides.
The National Weather Service in Springfield issued a flash flood emergency for Seneca early this morning because of flooding along Lost Creek.
Altic said some businesses that have not flooded in more than 20 years had water in them this morning.
He said there were no water rescues.
