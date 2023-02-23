A program provided by a Springfield food relief agency is looking to introduce gardening just in time for the growing season. They hope that not only will people benefit from the food but that it will help strengthen their communities.
Ozarks Food Harvest is distributing 5,000 Garden to Go kits through their Full Circle Gardens program. These seed kits will be available starting in March.
“For me, the overall goal of the kits is to build community around growing and sharing food,” said Alexa Poindexter, Full Circle Gardens manager with the pantry.
Poindexter said a community partner of the pantry started distributing seeds to hunger relief agencies pre-pandemic. Due to in-person distribution restrictions of the pandemic, her organization stepped in to help with sharing the seeds.
It transitioned to a grab-and-go style distribution method and learned this was a good way of giving out the seeds. This is its fourth season of providing the kits. It has seen demand grow steadily each year, with 77 relief agencies now requesting seeds.
“We’ve gotten some really great feedback from our agencies as well, saying folks are excited to receive the seeds,” Poindexter said. “They’re saying folks are interested and do know how to garden, but there’s a barrier there. We’d like to eliminate one barrier at least.”
Local agencies that will have the Garden to Go kits include the Carthage Senior Center, Crosslines Carthage, Feeding Inc., Crosslines Joplin, Lafayette House and Carl Junction Helping Hands Ministries in Jasper County. In Newton County, agencies requesting seeds are The Help Center and the Neosho Senior Center.
Individuals and families can reach out to their local agencies and ask for a kit. Poindexter eventually hopes that all Missouri food banks will receive seeds.
Each kit contains 10 seeds — four cool-season crops, four warm-season crops, plus an herb and a flower. The garden agency tries to focus on easier-to-grow fruits and vegetables, like lettuce, radishes, kale, carrots, peas, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Every agency requesting a kit also has the option to receive loose seeds, supplemental seeds not in kit form. This is in case someone is looking for something not in their kit.
Schools and groups focused on education of growing and sharing food can contact the agency at fullcirclegardens@ozarksfoodharvest.org. Poindexter hopes to reach out to schools educating students on gardening, or many of the faith-based groups who grow and share food in their communities, to provide seeds as well.
Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. gave a generous donation of seeds, at the end of their season last year, Poindexter said. Seed Savers Exchange in Iowa also donated seeds, as did several local retailers. The donations totaled $2 million worth of seeds.
However, it’s not just seeds included in the kits. Full Circle Gardens gives people the tools to be successful for beginning gardeners. In the kits, there’s a planting calendar, as well as links for beginning gardening resources and building meals on a budget.
The agency also includes its contact information so someone who feels stuck can reach out and be helped to find local resources. Poindexter said there are many good gardening communities all over Southwest Missouri.
Poindexter said she thinks it’s a cool idea that as people grow food, and they have more than they know what to do with, they will share with neighbors, their church or their local food pantry.
“It’s rare that you find someone with a cucumber plant that, at some point in the season, doesn’t become sick of cucumbers,” Poindexter said. “There’s a whole day dedicated to putting leftover zucchini on your neighbor’s porch.”
This chance to both grow food and grow community is what led Carrie Pence, director of operations of Crosslines Ministries Joplin, to order the kits this year.
“I saw this as an opportunity to let others grow their own food, just to give them an opportunity to be self-sufficient as much as they can,” Pence said. “We’re always here to help, but if there’s something we can offer to them to help themselves, it seems like a good fit for Crosslines.”
Pence also liked the idea of seed kits being used in neighborhood gardens, where their clients can participate as well. She sees lots of possibilities in building a community around gardening.
“Our clients can sometimes live in clusters,” Pence said. “One might be a neighbor of a neighbor of a friend. There’s already a community there. If we give them a way to share food with people they know and love, it gives them a sense of pride.”
