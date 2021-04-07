CARTHAGE, Mo. — After a shortened run last year because of the pandemic, Carthage’s Food Truck Friday is back for a full season this year, starting this week at Central Park.
The first event of the season, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, will include up to 24 food trucks along with live music and other entertainment. Trucks will begin serving food at 11 a.m. In the evening, there will be live entertainment by local band Sober as a Judge, and there will be an opportunity for children to build their own bulldozer.
Also in the park for Food Truck Friday for the first time will be the Wheels of Freedom monster truck, which will offer photo opportunities and the chance to sit inside.
Because Food Truck Friday is outdoors, there is plenty of room for social distancing. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged, said Abby Bishop, event coordinator.
Last year was a rough year for Food Truck Fridays because the events from April through July were canceled due to the virus. But Bishop is looking forward to what could be a more normal year.
“We are very excited," she said. "We just hope everybody is ready for a little bit of normalcy.”
Food Truck Friday launched in 2016 by mobile food chef Caleb Stiles; the following year, the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau became the official host of the event. It soon became a monthly seasonal event that draws thousands to Central Park, 714 S. Garrison.
The 2021 season will be offered the second Friday of each month from April to October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.