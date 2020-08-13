CARTHAGE, Mo. — In a normal summer, August would mark the fifth of six Food Truck Friday events to be held here. But, well ... it’s 2020.
After four cancellations, organizers hope the fifth time will be the charm. A total of 24 food truck vendors are slated to ring the perimeter of Central Park in Carthage from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
Plenty of hand sanitizer will be on tables around the park, free masks will be available and social distancing between families is recommended for the return of this Carthage staple, said Callie Myers, director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“(Central Park) is a large area, so it is possible to successfully socially distance,” Myers said. “I think because it’s outdoors, because it’s a large space, it really invites this kind of event. We’ve also seen other events starting to happen; we’ve talked with city leadership and people who we know and trust in the community and made sure they felt like it was a good idea to move ahead.”
In a typical year, Food Truck Friday starts in April and continues through September, always on the second Friday of the month. But this year, the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, disrupted Food Truck Friday, along with everything else, as Carthage, the state and the country locked down and stayed home in an effort to slow the spread.
Kim Bausinger, a member of the CVB board of directors and an organizer of Food Truck Friday, said the decision was made not to cancel this month's Food Truck Friday because “the COVID trend is going in the right direction.”
“In the beginning, everything was canceled; then Carthage had a spike, and we just didn’t feel safe to hold it,” Bausinger said. “It’s difficult when you’re responsible for everyone else. Everybody has their own personal responsibility, but when you’re planning an event, you have to be responsible for thousands of people, and that makes a difference.”
With Carthage’s summer spike in COVID-19 cases starting to ease, and schools planning to reopen later this month, supporters and residents clamored for Food Truck Friday’s return for at least the last two dates of the summer, Bausinger said.
“With school starting back, I feel like we’re all starting to inch toward some sort of normalcy, and I think Food Truck Friday is a great way to do that,” Myers said. “People are excited (and have) lots of enthusiasm. People are really hungry, pun intended, to have a sense of normalcy and to have some of these events.”
Myers said organizers plan to watch the event closely and see what works and if there’s anything that needs improving as it goes forward. She said considering the unpredictability of the pandemic, she would not guarantee that the event could be held in September, but organizers are hoping to get that last date in. She left the door open for Food Truck Friday events possibly after September as well.
Bausinger said the event lasts for 10 hours, so people nervous about trying to social distance in a big crowd have opportunities to come when it’s less busy.
“If you’re worried about crowds, come in the times when the crowds might not be so big,” Bausinger said. “You’ve got a big time window to come and avoid the rush time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.