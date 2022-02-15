Joplin-area residents can expect a variety of weather this week as 60-degree temperatures drop due to a cross-country storm moving into the region Wednesday — bringing a mix of heavy rain, potential flooding, gusty winds, as well as light snow and sleet.
Wind gusts are predicted to reach up to 40 mph Wednesday with widespread rainfall and potential thunderstorms in the evening into early Thursday morning. The high Wednesday is predicted to be in the 60s.
Mark Burchfield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield, said rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the Joplin area starting after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to drop to a low around 28 degrees.
“This time of year, 1 to 2 inches of rain, with the soil already saturated and not much vegetation on the ground, it’s easier to cause localized flooding,” Burchfield said. “It’s a possible concern.”
The cold front arriving Thursday morning will cause a brief mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Burchfield said the temperatures will be falling throughout the day Thursday, potentially down into the 20s.
“It will feel much, much colder than it has been these past few days we’ve had,” he said. “Right now, the chance for freezing rain or ice is low. It looks like maybe a glaze would be the most that happens. Once you go further north, as you get closer to Kansas City, it increases. But down in this area, the chance for even a glaze of ice is very low. As far as snow in the Joplin area, there’s a chance for dusting. It doesn’t look like a significant chance for accumulating snow.”
The winter system should move out of the region by Thursday night, with temperatures to bottom out in the teens. Burchfield said there will be quite a shift in weather starting Friday into Saturday.
“Friday, temps will be in the 40s, and we start transitioning warmer,” he said. “On Saturday and Sunday, it’s going to be a sunny weekend and near 60 degrees for both days. There are indications next week that we may be even higher into the 60s. After this system moves through, it’s going to be dryer, and it will start warming up.”
