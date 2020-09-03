Forensic exams are now available at all CoxHealth emergency departments, the health system announced this week.
While forensic exams have long been available at CoxHealth in Springfield, access to these services in rural areas was limited. In some cases, sexual assault survivors could have been transferred to outlying facilities as far as 65 miles away for exams.
With new telemedicine technology, individuals in need of forensic exams can be treated at any CoxHealth emergency room. In rural areas, the exams will be performed with virtual support from Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) in Springfield.
“TeleSANE gives us the opportunity to provide the highest level of care to patients who have experienced a sexual assault, regardless of where they live,” says Brooke Batesel, TeleSANE coordinator and assistant forensic program coordinator.
The program is made possible in part by $227,202.67 in grant funding from the Missouri Department of Social Services' Victims of Crime Act, administered by the U.S. Department of Justice. The funding also helps provide comfort items for victims at the time of their discharge from the hospital.
Another $363,637 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice covered costs related to training professionals in CoxHealth’s rural locations to help administer the exams with the aid of certified SANE personnel in Springfield.
In addition to Springfield, CoxHealth has hospitals in Monett and Lamar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.